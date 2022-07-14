All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 62 26 .705 _ Tampa Bay 48 40 .545…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 62 26 .705 _ Tampa Bay 48 40 .545 14 Boston 47 42 .528 15½ Toronto 47 42 .528 15½ Baltimore 45 44 .506 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 49 41 .544 _ Cleveland 43 44 .494 4½ Chicago 43 45 .489 5 Detroit 37 52 .416 11½ Kansas City 35 53 .398 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 57 30 .655 _ Seattle 47 42 .528 11 Texas 41 45 .477 15½ Los Angeles 39 50 .438 19 Oakland 30 60 .333 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 34 .618 _ Atlanta 53 37 .589 2½ Philadelphia 46 43 .517 9 Miami 42 45 .483 12 Washington 30 60 .333 25½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 40 .551 _ St. Louis 48 43 .527 2 Pittsburgh 38 51 .427 11 Chicago 34 54 .386 14½ Cincinnati 33 55 .375 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 57 30 .655 _ San Diego 50 40 .556 8½ San Francisco 45 42 .517 12 Colorado 40 49 .449 18 Arizona 39 50 .438 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 6

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.