Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 26 .701 _
Tampa Bay 47 40 .540 14
Boston 47 41 .534 14½
Toronto 46 42 .523 15½
Baltimore 44 44 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 48 41 .539 _
Cleveland 43 43 .500
Chicago 42 45 .483 5
Detroit 37 51 .420 10½
Kansas City 34 53 .391 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 57 29 .663 _
Seattle 45 42 .517 12½
Texas 40 45 .471 16½
Los Angeles 38 50 .432 20
Oakland 30 59 .337 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 34 .614 _
Atlanta 53 36 .596
Philadelphia 46 42 .523 8
Miami 41 45 .477 12
Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 39 .557 _
St. Louis 48 42 .533 2
Pittsburgh 38 50 .432 11
Chicago 34 53 .391 14½
Cincinnati 33 54 .379 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 56 30 .651 _
San Diego 50 39 .562
San Francisco 44 42 .512 12
Arizona 39 49 .443 18
Colorado 39 49 .443 18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Oakland 14, Texas 7, 12 innings

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 3-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 5-9) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-3), 8:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 2

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 3

Baltimore 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 3

San Francisco 13, Arizona 0

Seattle at Washington, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 10-4) at Washington (Sánchez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 8-5), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

