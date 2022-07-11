All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 61 25 .709 _ Boston 47 39 .547 14…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 25 .709 _ Boston 47 39 .547 14 Tampa Bay 45 40 .529 15½ Toronto 45 42 .517 16½ Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 40 .545 _ Cleveland 41 42 .494 4½ Chicago 41 43 .488 5 Detroit 36 49 .424 10½ Kansas City 32 52 .381 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 29 .659 _ Seattle 45 42 .517 12 Texas 39 44 .470 16 Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19 Oakland 29 58 .333 28

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 53 33 .616 _ Atlanta 52 35 .598 1½ Philadelphia 46 40 .535 7 Miami 41 43 .488 11 Washington 30 58 .341 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _ St. Louis 46 42 .523 2½ Pittsburgh 36 50 .419 11½ Chicago 34 52 .395 13½ Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _ San Diego 49 38 .563 8 San Francisco 43 41 .512 12½ Arizona 38 48 .442 18½ Colorado 38 48 .442 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

