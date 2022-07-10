All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 61 24 .718 _ Boston 46 39 .541 15…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 24 .718 _ Boston 46 39 .541 15 Tampa Bay 45 39 .536 15½ Toronto 45 41 .523 16½ Baltimore 42 44 .488 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 40 .540 _ Cleveland 41 41 .500 3½ Chicago 40 43 .482 5 Detroit 36 48 .429 9½ Kansas City 31 52 .373 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 29 .655 _ Seattle 44 42 .512 12 Texas 39 43 .476 15 Los Angeles 38 48 .442 18 Oakland 29 57 .337 27

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 53 32 .624 _ Atlanta 51 35 .593 2½ Philadelphia 46 39 .541 7 Miami 40 43 .482 12 Washington 30 57 .345 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 38 .558 _ St. Louis 45 42 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 35 50 .412 12½ Chicago 34 51 .400 13½ Cincinnati 31 54 .365 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 55 29 .655 _ San Diego 49 37 .570 7 San Francisco 42 41 .506 12½ Arizona 38 47 .447 17½ Colorado 37 48 .435 18½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

