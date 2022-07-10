RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 24 .718 _
Boston 46 39 .541 15
Tampa Bay 45 39 .536 15½
Toronto 45 41 .523 16½
Baltimore 42 44 .488 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 40 .540 _
Cleveland 41 41 .500
Chicago 40 43 .482 5
Detroit 36 48 .429
Kansas City 31 52 .373 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 55 29 .655 _
Seattle 44 42 .512 12
Texas 39 43 .476 15
Los Angeles 38 48 .442 18
Oakland 29 57 .337 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 32 .624 _
Atlanta 51 35 .593
Philadelphia 46 39 .541 7
Miami 40 43 .482 12
Washington 30 57 .345 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 38 .558 _
St. Louis 45 42 .517
Pittsburgh 35 50 .412 12½
Chicago 34 51 .400 13½
Cincinnati 31 54 .365 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 29 .655 _
San Diego 49 37 .570 7
San Francisco 42 41 .506 12½
Arizona 38 47 .447 17½
Colorado 37 48 .435 18½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Seattle 2, Toronto 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Pineda 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-9), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 2-1) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Lynch 3-7), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6) at Miami (Rogers 4-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Atlanta (Fried 9-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up