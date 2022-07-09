RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 61 23 .726 _
Tampa Bay 45 38 .542 15½
Boston 45 39 .536 16
Toronto 45 40 .529 16½
Baltimore 41 44 .482 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 39 .547 _
Cleveland 40 41 .494
Chicago 39 43 .476 6
Detroit 36 47 .434
Kansas City 31 51 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 55 28 .663 _
Seattle 43 42 .506 13
Texas 38 43 .469 16
Los Angeles 38 47 .447 18
Oakland 28 57 .329 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 32 .619 _
Atlanta 50 35 .588
Philadelphia 45 39 .536 7
Miami 40 42 .488 11
Washington 30 56 .349 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 37 .565 _
St. Louis 45 41 .523
Chicago 34 50 .405 13½
Pittsburgh 34 50 .405 13½
Cincinnati 30 54 .357 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 54 29 .651 _
San Diego 49 36 .576 6
San Francisco 41 41 .500 12½
Arizona 37 47 .440 17½
Colorado 37 47 .440 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up