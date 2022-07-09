All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 61 23 .726 _ Tampa Bay 45 38 .542…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 23 .726 _ Tampa Bay 45 38 .542 15½ Boston 45 39 .536 16 Toronto 45 40 .529 16½ Baltimore 41 44 .482 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 39 .547 _ Cleveland 40 41 .494 4½ Chicago 39 43 .476 6 Detroit 36 47 .434 9½ Kansas City 31 51 .378 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 55 28 .663 _ Seattle 43 42 .506 13 Texas 38 43 .469 16 Los Angeles 38 47 .447 18 Oakland 28 57 .329 28

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 32 .619 _ Atlanta 50 35 .588 2½ Philadelphia 45 39 .536 7 Miami 40 42 .488 11 Washington 30 56 .349 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 37 .565 _ St. Louis 45 41 .523 3½ Chicago 34 50 .405 13½ Pittsburgh 34 50 .405 13½ Cincinnati 30 54 .357 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 54 29 .651 _ San Diego 49 36 .576 6 San Francisco 41 41 .500 12½ Arizona 37 47 .440 17½ Colorado 37 47 .440 17½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

