RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 60 23 .723 _
Tampa Bay 45 37 .549 14½
Boston 45 38 .542 15
Toronto 45 39 .536 15½
Baltimore 40 44 .476 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 38 .553 _
Cleveland 40 40 .500
Chicago 39 42 .481 6
Detroit 35 47 .427 10½
Kansas City 30 51 .370 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 28 .659 _
Seattle 42 42 .500 13
Texas 37 43 .463 16
Los Angeles 38 46 .452 17
Oakland 28 56 .333 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 31 .627 _
Atlanta 49 35 .583
Philadelphia 44 39 .530 8
Miami 39 42 .481 12
Washington 30 55 .353 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _
St. Louis 45 40 .529
Chicago 34 49 .410 12½
Pittsburgh 34 49 .410 12½
Cincinnati 29 54 .349 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 29 .646 _
San Diego 48 36 .571 6
San Francisco 41 40 .506 11½
Arizona 37 46 .446 16½
Colorado 36 47 .434 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD lifts ban on abortion care websites

Rep. Norton hints at House hearing on TSP challenges

CDO Council pilot fights wildfires using interagency data to target fuel sources

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up