All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 60 23 .723 _ Tampa Bay 45 37 .549…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 60 23 .723 _ Tampa Bay 45 37 .549 14½ Boston 45 38 .542 15 Toronto 45 39 .536 15½ Baltimore 40 44 .476 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 38 .553 _ Cleveland 40 40 .500 4½ Chicago 39 42 .481 6 Detroit 35 47 .427 10½ Kansas City 30 51 .370 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 54 28 .659 _ Seattle 42 42 .500 13 Texas 37 43 .463 16 Los Angeles 38 46 .452 17 Oakland 28 56 .333 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 52 31 .627 _ Atlanta 49 35 .583 3½ Philadelphia 44 39 .530 8 Miami 39 42 .481 12 Washington 30 55 .353 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _ St. Louis 45 40 .529 2½ Chicago 34 49 .410 12½ Pittsburgh 34 49 .410 12½ Cincinnati 29 54 .349 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 53 29 .646 _ San Diego 48 36 .571 6 San Francisco 41 40 .506 11½ Arizona 37 46 .446 16½ Colorado 36 47 .434 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 5, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 4, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5

Detroit 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Toronto 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Hill 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 0

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 3, Atlanta 2, 11 innings

Colorado 4, Arizona 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-5), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-3) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-10) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-5) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

