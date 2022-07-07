RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 59 23 .720 _
Boston 45 37 .549 14
Tampa Bay 45 37 .549 14
Toronto 45 38 .542 14½
Baltimore 39 44 .470 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 38 .553 _
Cleveland 40 40 .500
Chicago 39 41 .488
Detroit 34 47 .420 11
Kansas City 30 50 .375 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 28 .654 _
Seattle 41 42 .494 13
Texas 37 43 .463 15½
Los Angeles 38 45 .458 16
Oakland 28 56 .333 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 51 31 .622 _
Atlanta 49 34 .590
Philadelphia 43 39 .524 8
Miami 39 41 .488 11
Washington 30 54 .357 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 37 .560 _
St. Louis 44 40 .524 3
Chicago 34 48 .415 12
Pittsburgh 33 48 .407 12½
Cincinnati 28 53 .346 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 52 29 .642 _
San Diego 47 36 .566 6
San Francisco 41 39 .513 10½
Arizona 37 45 .451 15½
Colorado 35 47 .427 17½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 8, 10 innings

Toronto 2, Oakland 1

Baltimore 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 7, Houston 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 7-3) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-1) at Texas (Pérez 7-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 7-3) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-3), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 16, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 7, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Colorado 1

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 5-5) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 0-5), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 9-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

