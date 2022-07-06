All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 58 23 .716 _ Boston 45 36 .556 13…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 23 .716 _ Boston 45 36 .556 13 Tampa Bay 44 37 .543 14 Toronto 44 38 .537 14½ Baltimore 38 44 .463 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 47 37 .560 _ Cleveland 40 39 .506 4½ Chicago 38 41 .481 6½ Detroit 33 47 .413 12 Kansas City 29 50 .367 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 53 27 .663 _ Seattle 41 42 .494 13½ Texas 37 42 .468 15½ Los Angeles 37 45 .451 17 Oakland 28 55 .337 26½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 31 .617 _ Atlanta 48 34 .585 2½ Philadelphia 43 38 .531 7 Miami 39 40 .494 10 Washington 29 54 .349 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 36 .566 _ St. Louis 44 39 .530 3 Pittsburgh 33 47 .413 12½ Chicago 33 48 .407 13 Cincinnati 28 52 .350 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 29 .638 _ San Diego 47 36 .566 5½ San Francisco 40 39 .506 10½ Arizona 37 44 .457 14½ Colorado 35 46 .432 16½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

