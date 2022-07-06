RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 23 .716 _
Boston 45 36 .556 13
Tampa Bay 44 37 .543 14
Toronto 44 38 .537 14½
Baltimore 38 44 .463 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 47 37 .560 _
Cleveland 40 39 .506
Chicago 38 41 .481
Detroit 33 47 .413 12
Kansas City 29 50 .367 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 27 .663 _
Seattle 41 42 .494 13½
Texas 37 42 .468 15½
Los Angeles 37 45 .451 17
Oakland 28 55 .337 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 31 .617 _
Atlanta 48 34 .585
Philadelphia 43 38 .531 7
Miami 39 40 .494 10
Washington 29 54 .349 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 36 .566 _
St. Louis 44 39 .530 3
Pittsburgh 33 47 .413 12½
Chicago 33 48 .407 13
Cincinnati 28 52 .350 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 29 .638 _
San Diego 47 36 .566
San Francisco 40 39 .506 10½
Arizona 37 44 .457 14½
Colorado 35 46 .432 16½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

FEMA’s enterprise cloud services potentially could lower costs by 30%-to-40%

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up