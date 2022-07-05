All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 58 22 .725 _ Boston 45 35 .563 13…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 58 22 .725 _ Boston 45 35 .563 13 Toronto 44 37 .543 14½ Tampa Bay 43 37 .538 15 Baltimore 37 44 .457 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 46 37 .554 _ Cleveland 40 38 .513 3½ Chicago 38 40 .487 5½ Detroit 32 47 .405 12 Kansas City 29 49 .372 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 52 27 .658 _ Seattle 40 42 .488 13½ Texas 37 41 .474 14½ Los Angeles 37 44 .457 16 Oakland 27 55 .329 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 30 .625 _ Atlanta 47 34 .580 3½ Philadelphia 42 38 .525 8 Miami 38 40 .487 11 Washington 29 53 .354 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 47 35 .573 _ St. Louis 44 38 .537 3 Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13½ Chicago 32 48 .400 14 Cincinnati 27 52 .342 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 50 29 .633 _ San Diego 47 35 .573 4½ San Francisco 40 38 .513 9½ Arizona 36 44 .450 14½ Colorado 35 45 .438 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

