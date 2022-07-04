FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 22 .725 _
Boston 44 35 .557 13½
Toronto 44 36 .550 14
Tampa Bay 43 36 .544 14½
Baltimore 36 44 .450 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 37 .549 _
Cleveland 40 36 .526 2
Chicago 38 39 .494
Detroit 30 47 .390 12½
Kansas City 29 48 .377 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 51 27 .654 _
Seattle 39 42 .481 13½
Texas 37 40 .481 13½
Los Angeles 37 44 .457 15½
Oakland 26 55 .321 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 49 30 .620 _
Atlanta 46 34 .575
Philadelphia 42 38 .525
Miami 37 40 .481 11
Washington 29 52 .358 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 35 .568 _
St. Louis 44 37 .543 2
Chicago 32 47 .405 13
Pittsburgh 32 47 .405 13
Cincinnati 27 51 .346 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 49 29 .628 _
San Diego 47 34 .580
San Francisco 40 37 .519
Arizona 35 44 .443 14½
Colorado 35 44 .443 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

