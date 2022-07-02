All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 56 21 .727 _ Toronto 44 33 .571 12…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 56 21 .727 _ Toronto 44 33 .571 12 Boston 43 34 .558 13 Tampa Bay 40 36 .526 15½ Baltimore 35 43 .449 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 44 36 .550 _ Cleveland 39 34 .534 1½ Chicago 36 39 .480 5½ Detroit 29 46 .387 12½ Kansas City 28 47 .373 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 49 27 .645 _ Texas 36 39 .480 12½ Los Angeles 37 42 .468 13½ Seattle 37 42 .468 13½ Oakland 26 53 .329 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 29 .623 _ Atlanta 45 33 .577 3½ Philadelphia 41 37 .526 7½ Miami 35 40 .467 12 Washington 29 50 .367 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 45 34 .570 _ St. Louis 43 36 .544 2 Chicago 31 46 .403 13 Pittsburgh 31 46 .403 13 Cincinnati 26 50 .342 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 28 .632 _ San Diego 46 33 .582 3½ San Francisco 40 35 .533 7½ Arizona 35 42 .455 13½ Colorado 33 44 .429 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Miami 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

