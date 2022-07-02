All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|21
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|44
|33
|.571
|12
|Boston
|43
|34
|.558
|13
|Tampa Bay
|40
|36
|.526
|15½
|Baltimore
|35
|43
|.449
|21½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|44
|36
|.550
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|.534
|1½
|Chicago
|36
|39
|.480
|5½
|Detroit
|29
|46
|.387
|12½
|Kansas City
|28
|47
|.373
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|49
|27
|.645
|_
|Texas
|36
|39
|.480
|12½
|Los Angeles
|37
|42
|.468
|13½
|Seattle
|37
|42
|.468
|13½
|Oakland
|26
|53
|.329
|24½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|29
|.623
|_
|Atlanta
|45
|33
|.577
|3½
|Philadelphia
|41
|37
|.526
|7½
|Miami
|35
|40
|.467
|12
|Washington
|29
|50
|.367
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|34
|.570
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|36
|.544
|2
|Chicago
|31
|46
|.403
|13
|Pittsburgh
|31
|46
|.403
|13
|Cincinnati
|26
|50
|.342
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|28
|.632
|_
|San Diego
|46
|33
|.582
|3½
|San Francisco
|40
|35
|.533
|7½
|Arizona
|35
|42
|.455
|13½
|Colorado
|33
|44
|.429
|15½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5
Miami 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3
Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3
Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
