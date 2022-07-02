FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 21 .727 _
Toronto 44 33 .571 12
Boston 43 34 .558 13
Tampa Bay 40 36 .526 15½
Baltimore 35 43 .449 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 44 36 .550 _
Cleveland 39 34 .534
Chicago 36 39 .480
Detroit 29 46 .387 12½
Kansas City 28 47 .373 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 49 27 .645 _
Texas 36 39 .480 12½
Los Angeles 37 42 .468 13½
Seattle 37 42 .468 13½
Oakland 26 53 .329 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 29 .623 _
Atlanta 45 33 .577
Philadelphia 41 37 .526
Miami 35 40 .467 12
Washington 29 50 .367 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 34 .570 _
St. Louis 43 36 .544 2
Chicago 31 46 .403 13
Pittsburgh 31 46 .403 13
Cincinnati 26 50 .342 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 48 28 .632 _
San Diego 46 33 .582
San Francisco 40 35 .533
Arizona 35 42 .455 13½
Colorado 33 44 .429 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Detroit (Skubal 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-3), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-8) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5

Miami 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3

Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 3

Milwaukee 19, Pittsburgh 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Chicago White Sox 1, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (López 5-4) at Washington (Fedde 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-4), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-3), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up