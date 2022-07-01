All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 56 21 .727 _ Boston 43 33 .566 12½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 56 21 .727 _ Boston 43 33 .566 12½ Toronto 43 33 .566 12½ Tampa Bay 40 35 .533 15 Baltimore 35 42 .455 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 43 36 .544 _ Cleveland 39 34 .534 1 Chicago 35 39 .473 5½ Detroit 29 45 .392 11½ Kansas City 27 47 .365 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 48 27 .640 _ Texas 36 38 .486 11½ Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12½ Seattle 37 41 .474 12½ Oakland 25 53 .321 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 29 .618 _ Atlanta 44 33 .571 3½ Philadelphia 40 37 .519 7½ Miami 34 40 .459 12 Washington 29 49 .372 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 44 34 .564 _ St. Louis 43 35 .551 1 Pittsburgh 31 45 .408 12 Chicago 30 46 .395 13 Cincinnati 26 49 .347 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 47 28 .627 _ San Diego 46 32 .590 2½ San Francisco 40 34 .541 6½ Arizona 34 42 .447 13½ Colorado 33 43 .434 14½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

