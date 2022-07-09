RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Austin FC breezes to 3-0 victory over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 9:22 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Felipe Martins and Ethan Finlay scored early goals, Sebastián Driussi added his 11th of the season in the second half and Austin FC rolled to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Martins found the net in the 9th minute, Finlay scored in the 17th and Austin (11-4-4) took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Driussi scored a goal in the 57th minute to cap the scoring. Driussi trails New York City FC’s Valentín Castellanos by one goal in the race for the Golden Boot.

Atlanta United (5-8-5) outshot Austin 19-10. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves to notch a clean sheet for Austin. Rocco Ríos Novo had one save for Atlanta.

Austin trails first-place Los Angeles FC by two points in the Western Conference standings.

