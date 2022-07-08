RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Biden to visit CIA on Ukriane | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Putin: Russia has barely started its action | Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in war | WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at trial
Atlanta loans Tyler Wolff to Beveren for 2022-23 season

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 9:47 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Tyler Wolff, a son of Austin coach Josh Wolff, was loaned by Major League Soccer’s Atlanta to Beveren of Belgium’s second tier for the 2022-23 season.

Wolff, 19, signed with Atlanta in July 2020 and made 17 league appearances. He was part of the U.S. under-20 team that qualified for the 2024 men’s Olympic soccer tournament.

Josh Wolff has been Austin’s coach since the team started play in MLS last year. He scored nine goals in 52 international appearances and was on the U.S. team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

The loan was announced Thursday.

