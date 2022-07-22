Astana suspends Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López

MADRID (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been temporarily suspended by Astana for his reported connection to a…

MADRID (AP) — Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been temporarily suspended by Astana for his reported connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Spain, the Kazakhstani cycling team said o Friday.

The team said in a short statement it “decided to suspend Miguel Angel Lopez from any activity within the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.”

Astana made the decision after Spanish cycling website Ciclo 21 reported that López was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.

The 28-year-old López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France, in addition to three stage wins at the Spanish Vuelta. He finished the 2018 Giro d’Italia in third place and won the 2019 Catalonia Volta and the 2016 Tour de Suisse.

