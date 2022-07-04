FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Sports » Arsenal signs forward Gabriel…

Arsenal signs forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 4:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus on a long-term contract on Monday.

The Brazil international makes the move in a reported £45 million ($54 million) deal. He scored 95 goals in 236 games over nearly six seasons at City and won the Premier League four times, League Cup three times and the FA Cup.

Jesus, 25, reunites with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before taking over the Gunners.

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future,” he told arsenal.com.

“I believe 100 percent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

“He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young player.

Arsenal needed reinforcement up front after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract expired, and Arteta knew the man he wanted to come in.

“I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” he said.

“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up