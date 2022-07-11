RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Strikes in Kharkiv 'absolute terrorism' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Sports » Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer…

Arizona Coyotes sign Fischer to 1-year contract

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released.

The 25-year-old Fischer has developed into a team leader in five seasons with the Coyotes with his work ethic and physical presence.

“We are very pleased to sign Christian,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a hard-working forward and a great teammate who is well-respected in our dressing room. We look forward to having him back next season.”

Fischer had five goals and five assists in 53 games last season. The Chicago native has 43 goals and 41 assists in 318 career NHL games, all with Arizona.

The Coyotes selected Fischer with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

GOP senator challenges paid sick leave for federal employees seeking abortions

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up