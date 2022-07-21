American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23

All Times Eastern Sunday, January 1 San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m. Monday, January 2 Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.…

All Times Eastern Sunday, January 1

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Monday, January 2

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, January 3

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, January 4

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 6

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 7

Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 8

Bakersfield at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 10

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 13

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 15

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday, January 16

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 17

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

Milwaukee at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 22

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 26

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, January 29

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday, January 30

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 2

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, February 3

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 4

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 5

2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Laval, Que.

Monday, February 6

2023 AHL All-Star Challenge at Laval, Que.

Thursday, February 9

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, February 10

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, February 14

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, February 15

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Friday, February 17

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 18

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 19

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Monday, February 20

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.

San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 21

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday, February 23

Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday, February 24

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Rockford at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17

Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)

Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 22

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Henderson at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4

Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 6

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday, April 10

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 14

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

