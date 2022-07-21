American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23

|All Times Eastern
|Sunday, January 1
San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.
|Monday, January 2
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 3
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 4
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 6
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 7
Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 8
Bakersfield at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 10
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 11
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 13
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 14
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Rockford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 15
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.
|Monday, January 16
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 17
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 18
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Friday, January 20
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 21
Milwaukee at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 22
Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 4:05 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 24
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, January 25
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, January 26
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 8 p.m.
|Friday, January 27
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, January 28
Charlotte at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, January 29
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Monday, January 30
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, January 31
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 1
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, February 2
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, February 3
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 4
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, February 5
2023 AHL All-Star Skills Competition at Laval, Que.
|Monday, February 6
2023 AHL All-Star Challenge at Laval, Que.
|Thursday, February 9
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, February 10
Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 11
Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, February 14
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 15
Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, February 17
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 18
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, February 19
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
|Monday, February 20
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 3 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Laval at Belleville, 3:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 5 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, February 21
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, February 22
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, February 23
Belleville at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, February 24
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, February 25
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, February 26
Belleville at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Tucson at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Calgary at Henderson, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 1
Rockford at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, March 2
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 3
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 4
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 5
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 7
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 8
Iowa at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 10
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 11
Hartford at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 12
Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Utica at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 15
Henderson at San Jose, 1:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, March 16
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, March 17
Charlotte at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Syracuse at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 18
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, March 19
Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 21
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 22
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Laval, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
|Friday, March 24
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, March 25
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday, March 26
Providence at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 28
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 29
Hershey at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, March 30
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
|Friday, March 31
Henderson at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 1
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, April 2
Hershey at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 4
Springfield at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
|Wednesday, April 5
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, April 6
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
|Friday, April 7
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 8
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, April 9
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
|Monday, April 10
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 11
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, April 12
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Friday, April 14
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, April 15
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, April 16
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
