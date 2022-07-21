American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23 The Associated Press

All Times Eastern Friday, October 14 Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 15 Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m. San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 16 Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m. Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. Monday, October 17 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m. Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 19 Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. Friday, October 21 Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.) Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 22 Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 23 Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m. Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.) Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m. Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m. Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25 Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 26 Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, October 28 Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.) Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 29 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m. Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.) Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Belleville at Rockford, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m. San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m. Sunday, October 30 Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m. Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 1 Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 2 Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Providence at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 Grand Rapids at Iowa, 11:30 a.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Friday, November 4 Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m. Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 5 Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 6 Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m. San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Thursday, November 10 Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, November 11 Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 12 Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 13 Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m. Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 15 Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 16 Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m. Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, November 19 Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena) Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m. Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m. Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 20 Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m. Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m. Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m. Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m. San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m. Monday, November 21 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m. Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, November 24 Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, November 25 Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m. Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Saturday, November 26 Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m. Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m. Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m. Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27 Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m. Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 29 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m. Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m. Wednesday, November 30 Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m. Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 1 Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, December 2 Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 3 Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Hartford, 7:30 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m. Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 4 Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m. Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m. Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 6 Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m. Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m. Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m. Friday, December 9 Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 10 Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m. Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 11 San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m. Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m. Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 13 Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 15 Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m. Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday, December 16 Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 17 Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m. Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m. Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, December 18 Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m. Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m. Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 22 Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m. Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Monday, December 26 Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena) Tuesday, December 27 Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m. Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m. Thursday, December 29 Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Friday, December 30 Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Tucson at Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31 Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m. Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m. Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m. Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m. Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m. 