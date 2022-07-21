American Hockey League Daily Schedule 2022-23

|All Times Eastern
|Friday, October 14
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 15
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 16
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Monday, October 17
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, October 18
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, October 19
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday, October 21
Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 9 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 22
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 23
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford vs. Coachella Valley, 5 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, October 25
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
|Wednesday, October 26
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, October 28
Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 10 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, October 29
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Calgary vs. Coachella Valley, 6 p.m. (at Seattle, Wash.)
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, October 30
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 1
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
|Wednesday, November 2
Milwaukee at Rockford, 11:30 a.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday, November 3
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Friday, November 4
Tucson at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 5
Lehigh Valley at Laval, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 6
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 8
San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 9
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Thursday, November 10
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, November 11
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 12
Springfield at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 13
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 15
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 16
Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 a.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Friday, November 18
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, November 19
Abbotsford at Toronto, 1:30 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 20
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, 6 p.m.
|Monday, November 21
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 22
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 23
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, November 24
Coachella Valley at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, November 25
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
|Saturday, November 26
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, November 27
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, November 29
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, November 30
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 1
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
|Friday, December 2
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 3
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 4
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 6
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 7
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 9
Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 10
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 11
San Diego at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 13
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 14
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 15
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Manitoba at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday, December 16
Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 17
Laval at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Abbotsford at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Hartford at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, December 18
Belleville at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, December 20
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 21
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 22
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
|Friday, December 23
Bridgeport at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Henderson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
|Monday, December 26
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m. (at Scotiabank Arena)
|Tuesday, December 27
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
|Wednesday, December 28
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, December 29
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday, December 30
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Saturday, December 31
Charlotte at Cleveland, 12:31 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Abbotsford at Manitoba, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Coachella Valley at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.