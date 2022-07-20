WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
American forward Nicholas Gioacchini joins Orlando in MLS

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 2:23 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Forward Nicholas Gioacchini was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Orlando from Caen in France’s second tier on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract that includes a club option for 2025.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Gioacchini signed with the reserve team of Paris FC that played in French fifth tier. After playing for Paris in 2017-18, he spent two seasons with Caen’s B team in the fifth tier and moved to Caen’s senior team in 2019-20.

Gioacchini spent last season on loan with Montpellier in Ligue 1. He made 28 appearances, just three starts, and didn’t score any goals.

Gioacchini made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Wales in November 2020 and has three goals in eight international appearances. He scored twice in a November 2020 friendly against Panama and had one goal against Martinique in last year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup.

