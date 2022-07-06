RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency | Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court | French PM vows to boost economy
Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia takes over as interim head coach

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 6:58 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia took over as interim head coach Wednesday after firing head coach Khari Jones and defensive coordinator Barron Miles.

Maciocia also added Noel Thorpe as defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. The Alouettes (1-3) are off this week.

“This kind of decision is always difficult to make, but we felt that we needed to make it early in the season while there is still time,” said Maciocia, set to finish the season as coach. “We want to thank Khari Jones and Barron Miles for their work, and wish them the best in the future.”

Jones was 18-18 in the regular season over two-plus seasons.

