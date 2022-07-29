WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Alcaraz, Sinner advance to semifinals at Croatia Open

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 5:04 PM

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz raced past Facundo Bagnis 6-0, 6-4 at the Croatia Open on Friday to reach his seventh semifinal of the year.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is defending the first ATP title he won in the coastal town of Umag last year.

Fifth-ranked Alcaraz saved the only break point he faced as he improved his 2022 record on clay to 26-3.

He next plays Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri who beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain 7-5, 6-4.

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner reached his first semifinal this year after a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

The Italian failed to serve the match out at 6-5 in the second set before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

“I’m very happy, obviously,” Sinner said. “I’ve won many matches but I think I’ve had some unfortunate moments this year.”

Sinner will face Franco Agamenone who surged past 2018 Umag champion Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 6-1 in a match between Italian qualifiers.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

