Abubakar’s late goal earns Rapids 2-2 draw with RSL

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 12:27 AM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Lalas Abubakar scored a goal in the 89th minute to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Real Salt Lake (8-5-6) grabbed a 1-0 halftime lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time on a goal by Jefferson Savarino.

RSL took a two-goal lead when Justin Meram found the net six minutes into the second half.

Colorado (5-8-5) didn’t get on the scoreboard until Diego Rubio’s penalty-kick score in the 67th minute. It was Rubio’s eighth goal of the season.

The Rapids outshot RSL 15-14 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL. William Yarbrough failed to make a save for the Rapids.

