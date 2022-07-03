RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » Sports » 3-time champ Mulder leads…

3-time champ Mulder leads American Century celebrity event

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Three-time champion Mark Mulder eagled the par-5 16th hole Saturday and scored 25 points to take a three-point lead in the American Century Championship.

Mulder, the former major league pitcher who won the event three straight times from 2015-17, received six points for the eagle under the modified Stableford scoring system. He had 45 points with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Former tennis player Mardy Fish, the 2020 winner, was second after a 27-point day. He finished with an eagle on the par-5 18th.

Derek Lowe and Adam Thielen were tied for third at 38. Lowe scored 22 points Saturday, and Thielen had 20.

Tony Romo, the 2018 and 2019 champion, scored 19 points to match Mike Modano at 37.

Annika Sorenstam and Joe Pavelski had 35 points. First-round leader T.J. Oshie was tied for ninth with 34.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

Jones leaves State Dept with a newly created Bureau of Diplomatic Technology on the cusp of launch

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up