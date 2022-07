2022 Home Run Derby Results

At Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Monday First Round TotLongET Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis 13 434 :00 Albert Pujols, 1st…

At Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Monday

First Round TotLongET

Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis 13 434 :00 Albert Pujols, 1st Swingoff 7

def.

Kyle Schwarber (1), Philadelphia 13 470 :60 Kyle Schwarber, 1st Swingoff 6

Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets 20 480 :60

def.

Ronald Acuna Jr. (7), Atlanta 19 472 :30

Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle 32 463 :60

def.

Corey Seager (3), Texas 24 451 :60

Juan Soto (4), Washington 18 482 :00

def.

Jose Ramirez (5), Cleveland 17 421 :30

Semifinals Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle 31 450 :60

def.

Pete Alonzo (2), NY Mets 23 461 :60

Juan Soto (4), Washington 17 459 :60

def.

Albert Pujols (8), St. Louis 16 418 :30

Finals Juan Soto (4), Washington 19 471 :60

def.

Julio Rodriguez (6), Seattle 18 446 :30

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.