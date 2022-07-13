RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Sports » 2021 NCAA wrestling champ…

2021 NCAA wrestling champ Ferrari no longer with Oklahoma St

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A.J. Ferrari, an NCAA champion with Oklahoma State who suffered season-ending head and leg injuries in a vehicle collision this past season, is no longer with the program.

The school announced his departure Wednesday, but did not provide details. But court records in Payne County, Oklahoma, where Oklahoma State is located, show that a judge granted a woman a protective order against Ferrari last week.

Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class.

In January, Ferrari and Oklahoma State runner Isai Rodriguez were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone, according to the state patrol, and his 2019 Dodge Durango collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch.

Ferrari has signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment as part of its “Next In Line” program.

He won the 2018 Junior Folkstyle National Championship and earned a bronze medal representing the United States at the 2018 Cadet Freestyle World Championships. He was U.S. Junior National Champion in 2020.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up