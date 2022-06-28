SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Sports » Wimbledon Results

Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 7:19 AM

Tuesday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Zhang Shuai (33), China, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nastasja Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

