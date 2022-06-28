Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Tuesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles First Round Zhang Shuai (33), China, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 6-0. Claire Liu, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-3. Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-4. Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-1, 6-4. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-3. Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4. Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-2. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nastasja Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.