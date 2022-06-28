Wimbledon Results

Tuesday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Tuesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Zhang Shuai (33), China, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-4, 6-0.
Claire Liu, United States, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.
Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Zoe Hives, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.
Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.
Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 6-2.
Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Nastasja Schunk, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.
