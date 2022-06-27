Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Monday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles First Round Alison Riske (28), United States, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4. Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-2, 6-3. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.