Wimbledon Results

Monday
At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
London
Surface: Grass
LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
First Round
Alison Riske (28), United States, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.