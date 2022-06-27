SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 8:49 AM

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Alison Riske (28), United States, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-4.

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

