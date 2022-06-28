SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Sports » Vatican runner to compete…

Vatican runner to compete in half marathon at Med Games

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 5:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The daughter of a Vatican employee will represent “the pope’s team” by competing in the half marathon at the Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria, on Friday.

It will mark the biggest event yet for Vatican Athletics, the latest iteration of the Holy See’s longstanding promotion of sport as an instrument of dialogue, peace and solidarity.

Sara Carnicelli, a 27-year-old runner, will be accompanied at the competition by Monsignor Melchor Jose Sanchez de Toca y Alameda, the head of the Vatican’s sports department in the culture ministry, the team said Tuesday.

Carnicelli was third fastest in the 5,000 meters this month at the small states of Europe championships in Malta.

More than 3,000 athletes representing 27 nations are competing in the Mediterranean Games.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up