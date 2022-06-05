Vanderbilt beats San Diego 14-4 to stay alive in regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dominic Keegan each drove in four runs, Parker Noland had three hits…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dominic Keegan each drove in four runs, Parker Noland had three hits and three RBIs and Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 Sunday to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional.

Vanderbilt (38-22) play No. 3 overall seed Oregon State later Sunday in the championship needing two wins to advance to the super regionals.

Keegan, Noland and Jack Bulger each hit an RBI single in the top of the first to make it 3-0 and Vanderbilt led the rest of the way. Dustin Allen scored when Chase Meidroth grounded out and Kevin Sims followed with an RBI single that scored Cody Jefferis to trim San Diego’s deficit to a run in the bottom of the third but Calvin Hewett scored on a sacrifice fly and Bradfield added an RBI infield single to make it 5-1 in the top of the fourth.

Sims went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Bradfield finished 3-for-5, Keegan went 4-for-6 and Tate Kolwyck went 2-for-4 with a triple, and RBI and two runs scored.

