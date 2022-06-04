Vanderbilt avoids elimination, beats New Mexico St. 21-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones had seven RBIs, Chris McElvain allowed one run with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones had seven RBIs, Chris McElvain allowed one run with 11 strikeouts over 7 innings pitched and No. 2 seed Vanderbilt beat fourth-seeded New Mexico State 21-1 on Saturday to avoid elimination at the Corvallis Regional.

Dominic Keegan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Bradfield Jr. to make it 1-0 in the top of the first and Vanderbilt (37-22) led the rest of the way. Jones hit a three-run home run in the third and his two-RBI single in the fifth sparked a five-run inning that made it 9-1.

Vanderbilt plays either San Diego or host Oregon State, the national No. 3 seed, in the semifinals Sunday.

McElvain (6-5) scattered six hits and a walk. Brett Hansen pitched two scoreless innings of one-hit relief for the Commodores.

Kevin Jimenez hit and RBI single for New Mexico State in the bottom of the third.

Vanderbilt finished with 18 hits, including five doubles and four home runs. Jones finished 4-for-6 with two doubles and four runs scored and Parker Noland had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Keegan — who was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and was hit by a pitch — added four RBIs and scored three runs.

Jack Bulger and Tate Kolwyck each hit a homer for Vanderbilt.

