USGA 42nd Curtis Cup Match Play Scores

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 4:46 PM

Sunday
At Merion Golf Club
Ardmore, Pa.
Yardage: 6,130; Par: 70
United States 15½, Great Britain and Ireland 4½
SINGLES

Rose Zhang, United States def. Louise Duncan, GB&I, 7 and 5.

Rachel Kuehn, United States def. Caley McGinty, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Rachel Heck, United States def. Lauren Walsh, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Jensen Castle, United States def. Hannah Darling, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Latanna Stone, Unites States def. Charlotte Heath, GB&I, 1 up.

Emilia Migliaccio, United States def. Annabell Fuller, GB&I, 6 and 5.

Megha Ganne, United States def. Amelia Williamson, GB&I, 2 and 1.

Emily Price, GB&I def. Amari Avery, Unites States, 4 and 3.

