USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA x-New Jersey 9 1 0 .900 232 182 x-Philadelphia 6 4 0 .600 262 243 Michigan 2 8 0 .200 211 236 Pittsburgh 1 9 0 .100 147 243 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 9 1 0 .900 234 169 x-New Orleans 6 4 0 .600 196 166 Tampa Bay 4 6 0 .400 162 195 Houston 3 7 0 .300 196 208 x-clinched playoff spot

Week 9 Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10 Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 26, Philadelphia 23

Birmingham 21, Tampa Bay 18

Sunday’s Games

Michigan 33, Pittsburgh 21

Houston 20, New Orleans 3

USFL PLAYOFFS Semifinals Saturday, June 25 North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

