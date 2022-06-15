RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 6 3 0 .667 239 217
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

USFL PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Saturday, June 25
North

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m.

South

New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, July 3

North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Promotions, mindsets, encouraging environments: 3 workplace improvements for people with disabilities

IRS payouts to whistleblowers who help recover funds hit slump

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up