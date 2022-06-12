USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 6 3 0 .667 239 217
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
Pittsburgh 1 8 0 .111 126 210
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16

Week 10
Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

