USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA x-New Jersey 8 1 0…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159 x-Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201 Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193 Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138 Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157 Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205 x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 8 Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Week 9 Saturday, June 11

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.