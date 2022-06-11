USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201
Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138
Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157
Houston 1 7 0 .125 159 190
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 8
Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

Week 9
Saturday, June 11

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston vs. Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

