USFL Football League

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136 Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201 Michigan 1 7 0 .125 155 190 Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138 Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157 Houston 1 7 0 .125 159 190 x-clinched playoff spot ___ Friday’s Games New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18 Saturday’s Games Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9 Sunday’s Games Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24 Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3 Saturday, June 11 New Jersey vs. Michigan, 1 p.m. Houston vs. Birmingham, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12 Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.