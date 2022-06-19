US Open Leaders Cards

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
Sunday
At The Country Club
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 434 443 454-35
Matt Fitzpatrick 433 434 444-33
Scottie Scheffler 324 342 454-31
Will Zalatoris 445 442 353-34

___

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—210
Matt Fitzpatrick 544 343 344-35-68—274
Scottie Scheffler 544 454 334-36-67—275
Will Zalatoris 425 455 244-35-69—275

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

