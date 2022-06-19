US Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At The Country Club Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 434 443 454-35 Matt Fitzpatrick…

Sunday At The Country Club Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 434 443 454-35 Matt Fitzpatrick 433 434 444-33 Scottie Scheffler 324 342 454-31 Will Zalatoris 445 442 353-34

Par in 434 454 344-35-70—210 Matt Fitzpatrick 544 343 344-35-68—274 Scottie Scheffler 544 454 334-36-67—275 Will Zalatoris 425 455 244-35-69—275

