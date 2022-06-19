US Open Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|Yardage: 7,264; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454-35
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|433
|434
|444-33
|Scottie Scheffler
|324
|342
|454-31
|Will Zalatoris
|445
|442
|353-34
___
|Par in
|434
|454
|344-35-70—210
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|544
|343
|344-35-68—274
|Scottie Scheffler
|544
|454
|334-36-67—275
|Will Zalatoris
|425
|455
|244-35-69—275
___
