U.S. Open Scores

Friday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Second Round

Friday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Second Round Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68—135 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66—135 Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68—136 Beau Hossler, United States 69-67—136 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69—136 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67—136 Aaron Wise, United States 68-68—136 Nick Hardy, United States 69-68—137 Brian Harman, United States 68-69—137 Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69—137 Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68—137 Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67—137 Sam Burns, United States 71-67—138 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70—138 Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72—138 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69—139 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72—139 David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72—139 Davis Riley, United States 72-67—139 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69—139 Callum Tarren, England 67-72—139 Travis Vick, United States 70-69—139 Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70—139 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68—140 Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67—140 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70—140 Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69—140 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68—140 Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68—140 Adam Schenk, United States 70-70—140 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69—141 Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73—141 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71—141 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70—141 Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70—141 Patrick Reed, United States 70-71—141 Justin Rose, England 68-73—141 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70—141 Justin Thomas, United States 69-72—141 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71—142 Richard Bland, England 70-72—142 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71—142 Harris English, United States 73-69—142 Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69—142 Austin Greaser, United States 72-70—142 Max Homa, United States 69-73—142 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70—142 Grayson Murray, United States 75-67—142 Chris Naegel, United States 73-69—142 Adam Scott, Australia 69-73—142 Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71—142 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70—142 Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71—142 Gary Woodland, United States 69-73—142 Sam Bennett, United States 70-73—143 Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72—143 Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71—143 Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70—143 Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71—143 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70—143 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72—143 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70—143 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69—143 Sam Stevens, United States 71-72—143 Missed Cut Erik Barnes, United States 71-73—144 Stewart Cink, United States 73-71—144 Wyndham Clark, United States 70-74—144 Corey Conners, Canada 71-73—144 Jim Furyk, United States 74-70—144 Sergio Garcia, Spain 74-70—144 Billy Horschel, United States 73-71—144 Sungjae Im, South Korea 72-72—144 Kevin Kisner, United States 73-71—144 Jason Kokrak, United States 69-75—144 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-72—144 Matthew McCarty, United States 71-73—144 Mito Pereira, Chile 70-74—144 James Piot, United States 69-75—144 Kalle Samooja, Finland 77-67—144 Webb Simpson, United States 70-74—144 Cameron Young, United States 72-72—144 Daniel Berger, United States 70-75—145 Tony Finau, United States 73-72—145 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 74-71—145 Talor Gooch, United States 74-71—145 Branden Grace, South Africa 76-69—145 Tom Hoge, United States 73-72—145 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-69—145 Chan Kim, United States 73-72—145 Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 74-71—145 Luke List, United States 72-73—145 Taylor Montgomery, United States 72-73—145 Kevin Na, United States 75-70—145 Ben Silverman, Canada 72-73—145 Brian Stuard, United States 73-72—145 Nick Taylor, Canada 73-72—145 Harold Varner III, United States 72-73—145 Russell Henley, United States 76-70—146 Sam Horsfield, England 73-73—146 Troy Merritt, United States 75-71—146 Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-73—146 Alex Noren, Sweden 73-73—146 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 77-69—146 Davis Shore, United States 74-72—146 Roger Sloan, Canada 76-70—146 Cameron Smith, Australia 72-74—146 Scott Stallings, United States 74-72—146 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 77-69—146 Adri Arnaus, Spain 76-71—147 Jonas Blixt, Sweden 75-72—147 Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 72-75—147 Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-75—147 Ryan Gerard, United States 74-73—147 Lanto Griffin, United States 72-75—147 Bo Hoag, United States 72-75—147 Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-77—147 Kurt Kitayama, United States 74-73—147 Maxwell Moldovan, United States 75-72—147 Andrew Novak, United States 73-74—147 Victor Perez, France 73-74—147 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 77-71—148 Patton Kizzire, United States 74-74—148 Keita Nakajima, Japan 73-75—148 Shaun Norris, South Africa 70-78—148 Andrew Beckler, United States 78-71—149 Brady Calkins, United States 76-73—149 Kevin Chappell, United States 73-76—149 William Mouw, United States 75-74—149 Chase Seiffert, United States 74-75—149 Sepp Straka, Austria 77-72—149 Daijiro Izumida, Japan 73-77—150 Yannik Paul, Germany 77-73—150 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 78-72—150 Harry Hall, England 74-77—151 Danny Lee, New Zealand 76-75—151 Richard Mansell, England 77-74—151 Phil Mickelson, United States 78-73—151 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 75-76—151 Charles Reiter, United States 76-75—151 Laird Shepherd, England 75-76—151 Fred Biondi, Brazil 79-73—152 Nick Dunlap, United States 78-74—152 Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan 74-78—152 Lucas Herbert, Australia 74-79—153 Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 76-77—153 Ben Lorenz, United States 77-76—153 Fran Quinn, United States 76-77—153 Jesse Mueller, United States 80-74—154 Isaiah Salinda, United States 79-75—154 Luke Gannon, United States 76-80—156 Jediah Morgan, Australia 82-74—156 Caleb Manuel, United States 83-74—157 Marcel Schneider, Germany 78-79—157 Sean Crocker, United States 83-75—158 Sean Jacklin, Scotland 78-80—158 Keith Greene, United States 83-81—164 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. 