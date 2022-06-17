U.S. Open Scores

WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Friday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Second Round

Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68—135
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66—135
Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68—136
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67—136
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69—136
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67—136
Aaron Wise, United States 68-68—136
Nick Hardy, United States 69-68—137
Brian Harman, United States 68-69—137
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69—137
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68—137
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67—137
Sam Burns, United States 71-67—138
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70—138
Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72—138
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69—139
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72—139
David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72—139
Davis Riley, United States 72-67—139
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69—139
Callum Tarren, England 67-72—139
Travis Vick, United States 70-69—139
Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70—139
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68—140
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67—140
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70—140
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69—140
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68—140
Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68—140
Adam Schenk, United States 70-70—140
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69—141
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73—141
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71—141
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70—141
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70—141
Patrick Reed, United States 70-71—141
Justin Rose, England 68-73—141
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70—141
Justin Thomas, United States 69-72—141
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71—142
Richard Bland, England 70-72—142
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71—142
Harris English, United States 73-69—142
Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69—142
Austin Greaser, United States 72-70—142
Max Homa, United States 69-73—142
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70—142
Grayson Murray, United States 75-67—142
Chris Naegel, United States 73-69—142
Adam Scott, Australia 69-73—142
Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71—142
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70—142
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71—142
Gary Woodland, United States 69-73—142
Sam Bennett, United States 70-73—143
Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72—143
Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71—143
Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70—143
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71—143
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70—143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72—143
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70—143
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69—143
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72—143

Missed Cut

Erik Barnes, United States 71-73—144
Stewart Cink, United States 73-71—144
Wyndham Clark, United States 70-74—144
Corey Conners, Canada 71-73—144
Jim Furyk, United States 74-70—144
Sergio Garcia, Spain 74-70—144
Billy Horschel, United States 73-71—144
Sungjae Im, South Korea 72-72—144
Kevin Kisner, United States 73-71—144
Jason Kokrak, United States 69-75—144
Shane Lowry, Ireland 72-72—144
Matthew McCarty, United States 71-73—144
Mito Pereira, Chile 70-74—144
James Piot, United States 69-75—144
Kalle Samooja, Finland 77-67—144
Webb Simpson, United States 70-74—144
Cameron Young, United States 72-72—144
Daniel Berger, United States 70-75—145
Tony Finau, United States 73-72—145
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 74-71—145
Talor Gooch, United States 74-71—145
Branden Grace, South Africa 76-69—145
Tom Hoge, United States 73-72—145
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 76-69—145
Chan Kim, United States 73-72—145
Satoshi Kodaira, Japan 74-71—145
Luke List, United States 72-73—145
Taylor Montgomery, United States 72-73—145
Kevin Na, United States 75-70—145
Ben Silverman, Canada 72-73—145
Brian Stuard, United States 73-72—145
Nick Taylor, Canada 73-72—145
Harold Varner III, United States 72-73—145
Russell Henley, United States 76-70—146
Sam Horsfield, England 73-73—146
Troy Merritt, United States 75-71—146
Francesco Molinari, Italy 73-73—146
Alex Noren, Sweden 73-73—146
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 77-69—146
Davis Shore, United States 74-72—146
Roger Sloan, Canada 76-70—146
Cameron Smith, Australia 72-74—146
Scott Stallings, United States 74-72—146
Michael Thorbjornsen, United States 77-69—146
Adri Arnaus, Spain 76-71—147
Jonas Blixt, Sweden 75-72—147
Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Belgium 72-75—147
Tommy Fleetwood, England 72-75—147
Ryan Gerard, United States 74-73—147
Lanto Griffin, United States 72-75—147
Bo Hoag, United States 72-75—147
Viktor Hovland, Norway 70-77—147
Kurt Kitayama, United States 74-73—147
Maxwell Moldovan, United States 75-72—147
Andrew Novak, United States 73-74—147
Victor Perez, France 73-74—147
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 77-71—148
Patton Kizzire, United States 74-74—148
Keita Nakajima, Japan 73-75—148
Shaun Norris, South Africa 70-78—148
Andrew Beckler, United States 78-71—149
Brady Calkins, United States 76-73—149
Kevin Chappell, United States 73-76—149
William Mouw, United States 75-74—149
Chase Seiffert, United States 74-75—149
Sepp Straka, Austria 77-72—149
Daijiro Izumida, Japan 73-77—150
Yannik Paul, Germany 77-73—150
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 78-72—150
Harry Hall, England 74-77—151
Danny Lee, New Zealand 76-75—151
Richard Mansell, England 77-74—151
Phil Mickelson, United States 78-73—151
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 75-76—151
Charles Reiter, United States 76-75—151
Laird Shepherd, England 75-76—151
Fred Biondi, Brazil 79-73—152
Nick Dunlap, United States 78-74—152
Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan 74-78—152
Lucas Herbert, Australia 74-79—153
Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 76-77—153
Ben Lorenz, United States 77-76—153
Fran Quinn, United States 76-77—153
Jesse Mueller, United States 80-74—154
Isaiah Salinda, United States 79-75—154
Luke Gannon, United States 76-80—156
Jediah Morgan, Australia 82-74—156
Caleb Manuel, United States 83-74—157
Marcel Schneider, Germany 78-79—157
Sean Crocker, United States 83-75—158
Sean Jacklin, Scotland 78-80—158
Keith Greene, United States 83-81—164

