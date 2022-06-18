RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
U.S. Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 9:06 PM

Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68—206 -4
Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67—206 -4
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71—207 -3
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69—208 -2
Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70—208 -2
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71—208 -2
Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71—209 -1
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74—209 -1
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73—209 -1
Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73—210 E
Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75—211 +1
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68—211 +1
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74—211 +1
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70—211 +1
Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75—211 +1
Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69—211 +1
Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75—212 +2
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71—212 +2
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69—212 +2
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72—212 +2
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77—212 +2
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69—212 +2
Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73—212 +2
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75—212 +2
Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70—213 +3
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73—213 +3
David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74—213 +3
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73—213 +3
Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73—213 +3
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71—213 +3
Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72—213 +3
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71—213 +3
Richard Bland, England 70-72-72—214 +4
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78—214 +4
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73—214 +4
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73—214 +4
Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74—214 +4
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75—214 +4
Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72—214 +4
Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72—215 +5
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75—215 +5
Justin Rose, England 68-73-74—215 +5
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72—215 +5
Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76—215 +5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73—216 +6
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74—216 +6
Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75—216 +6
Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74—216 +6
Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74—217 +7
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78—217 +7
Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75—217 +7
Max Homa, United States 69-73-75—217 +7
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76—217 +7
Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78—217 +7
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76—218 +8
Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76—218 +8
Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76—218 +8
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77—219 +9
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76—219 +9
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79—219 +9
Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77—219 +9
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78—219 +9
Harris English, United States 73-69-78—220 +10
Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79—222 +12

