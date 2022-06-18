U.S. Open Par Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Third Round Matt Fitzpatrick,…

Saturday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Purse: $17.5 million Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Third Round Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68—206 -4 Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67—206 -4 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71—207 -3 Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69—208 -2 Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70—208 -2 Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71—208 -2 Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71—209 -1 Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74—209 -1 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73—209 -1 Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73—210 E Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75—211 +1 Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68—211 +1 Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74—211 +1 Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70—211 +1 Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75—211 +1 Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69—211 +1 Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75—212 +2 Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71—212 +2 Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69—212 +2 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72—212 +2 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77—212 +2 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69—212 +2 Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73—212 +2 Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75—212 +2 Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70—213 +3 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73—213 +3 David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74—213 +3 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73—213 +3 Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73—213 +3 Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71—213 +3 Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72—213 +3 Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71—213 +3 Richard Bland, England 70-72-72—214 +4 Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78—214 +4 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73—214 +4 Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73—214 +4 Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74—214 +4 Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75—214 +4 Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72—214 +4 Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72—215 +5 Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75—215 +5 Justin Rose, England 68-73-74—215 +5 Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72—215 +5 Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76—215 +5 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73—216 +6 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74—216 +6 Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75—216 +6 Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74—216 +6 Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74—217 +7 MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78—217 +7 Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75—217 +7 Max Homa, United States 69-73-75—217 +7 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76—217 +7 Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78—217 +7 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76—218 +8 Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76—218 +8 Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76—218 +8 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77—219 +9 Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76—219 +9 Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79—219 +9 Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77—219 +9 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78—219 +9 Harris English, United States 73-69-78—220 +10 Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79—222 +12 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.