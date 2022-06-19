U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Sunday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 434 443 454…
Sunday
At The Country Club of Brookline
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Final Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454
|–
|35
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|433
|434
|444
|–
|33
|Scottie Scheffler
|324
|342
|454
|–
|31
|Will Zalatoris
|445
|442
|353
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|454
|344
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|544
|353
|344
|–
|35
|_
|68-70-68-68
|_
|274
|Scottie Scheffler
|544
|454
|334
|–
|36
|_
|70-67-71-67
|_
|275
|Will Zalatoris
|425
|455
|244
|–
|35
|_
|69-70-67-69
|_
|275
