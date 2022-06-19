RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: NATO chief concerned about morale | How war triggered food crisis | Russia-West tensions inflame UN debate | Funeral for Ukrainian activist | Mom of missing American reacts to video
U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 6:57 PM

Sunday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 434 443 454 35
Matt Fitzpatrick 433 434 444 33
Scottie Scheffler 324 342 454 31
Will Zalatoris 445 442 353 34
Par in 434 454 344 35 70
Matt Fitzpatrick 544 353 344 35 _ 68-70-68-68 _ 274
Scottie Scheffler 544 454 334 36 _ 70-67-71-67 _ 275
Will Zalatoris 425 455 244 35 _ 69-70-67-69 _ 275

