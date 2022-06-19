U.S. Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Sunday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Final Round Par out 434 443 454 – 35 Matt Fitzpatrick 433 434 444 – 33 Scottie Scheffler 324 342 454 – 31 Will Zalatoris 445 442 353 – 34 Par in 434 454 344 – 35 – 70 Matt Fitzpatrick 544 353 344 – 35 _ 68-70-68-68 _ 274 Scottie Scheffler 544 454 334 – 36 _ 70-67-71-67 _ 275 Will Zalatoris 425 455 244 – 35 _ 69-70-67-69 _ 275 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.