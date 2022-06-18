RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Home » Sports » U.S. Open Leaders Cards

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Third Round

Par out 434 443 454 35
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 433 444 34
Will Zalatoris 424 343 553 33
Jon Rahm 444 443 364 36
Par in 434 454 344 35 70
Matt Fitzpatrick 534 443 335 34 _ 68-70-68 _ 206
Will Zalatoris 434 453 344 34 _ 69-70-67 _ 206
Jon Rahm 434 543 336 35 _ 69-67-71 _ 207

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up