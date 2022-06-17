WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Sports » U.S. Open Leaders Cards

U.S. Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 8:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Second Round

Par out 434 443 454 35
Joel Dahmen 344 433 444 33
Collin Morikawa 334 543 444 34
Hayden Buckley 434 343 555 36
Beau Hossler 434 433 443 32
Rory McIlroy 436 434 444 36
Jon Rahm 534 433 444 34
Aaron Wise 433 444 345 34
Par in 434 454 344 35 70
Joel Dahmen 534 453 344 35 _ 67-68 _ 135
Collin Morikawa 433 444 334 32 _ 69-66 _ 135
Hayden Buckley 443 444 333 32 _ 68-68 _ 136
Beau Hossler 434 454 344 35 _ 69-67 _ 136
Rory McIlroy 533 444 334 33 _ 67-69 _ 136
Jon Rahm 433 534 344 33 _ 69-67 _ 136
Aaron Wise 434 454 334 34 _ 68-68 _ 136

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up