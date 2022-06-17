U.S. Open Leaders Cards

Friday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 434 443 454…
Friday
At The Country Club of Brookline
Brookline, Mass.
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Second Round
|Par out
|434
|443
|454
|–
|35
|Joel Dahmen
|344
|433
|444
|–
|33
|Collin Morikawa
|334
|543
|444
|–
|34
|Hayden Buckley
|434
|343
|555
|–
|36
|Beau Hossler
|434
|433
|443
|–
|32
|Rory McIlroy
|436
|434
|444
|–
|36
|Jon Rahm
|534
|433
|444
|–
|34
|Aaron Wise
|433
|444
|345
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|454
|344
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Joel Dahmen
|534
|453
|344
|–
|35
|_
|67-68
|_
|135
|Collin Morikawa
|433
|444
|334
|–
|32
|_
|69-66
|_
|135
|Hayden Buckley
|443
|444
|333
|–
|32
|_
|68-68
|_
|136
|Beau Hossler
|434
|454
|344
|–
|35
|_
|69-67
|_
|136
|Rory McIlroy
|533
|444
|334
|–
|33
|_
|67-69
|_
|136
|Jon Rahm
|433
|534
|344
|–
|33
|_
|69-67
|_
|136
|Aaron Wise
|434
|454
|334
|–
|34
|_
|68-68
|_
|136
