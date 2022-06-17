U.S. Open Leaders Cards The Associated Press

Friday At The Country Club of Brookline Brookline, Mass. Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 434 443 454 – 35 Joel Dahmen 344 433 444 – 33 Collin Morikawa 334 543 444 – 34 Hayden Buckley 434 343 555 – 36 Beau Hossler 434 433 443 – 32 Rory McIlroy 436 434 444 – 36 Jon Rahm 534 433 444 – 34 Aaron Wise 433 444 345 – 34 Par in 434 454 344 – 35 – 70 Joel Dahmen 534 453 344 – 35 _ 67-68 _ 135 Collin Morikawa 433 444 334 – 32 _ 69-66 _ 135 Hayden Buckley 443 444 333 – 32 _ 68-68 _ 136 Beau Hossler 434 454 344 – 35 _ 69-67 _ 136 Rory McIlroy 533 444 334 – 33 _ 67-69 _ 136 Jon Rahm 433 534 344 – 33 _ 69-67 _ 136 Aaron Wise 434 454 334 – 34 _ 68-68 _ 136