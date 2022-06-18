U.S. Open at a glance

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the U.S. Open at The Country Club:…

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the U.S. Open at The Country Club:

Leading: Will Zalatoris shot 3-under 67 and Matt Fitzpatrick had a 68 to share the lead at 4 under.

Trailing: Jon Rahm made double bogey on 18 to fall one shot behind the leaders.

Also: Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin and Scottie Scheffler are two shots behind.

What happened?: Second-round co-leader Collin Morikawa shot 77 to fall six shots out of the lead. The other halfway co-leader, Joel Dahmen is at 1 under along with Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns.

Spirit of the game: Justin Thomas had an awkward lie after his drive on No. 4 landed beside a drain. He said he was keeping in the spirit of the game when he told a rules official the drain did not technically impede his swing. He received no relief and hit a poor shot that led to a bogey.

Shot of the day: For the second straight day, Scheffler had a hole-out for eagle on a par-5. This time, he connected on No. 8 with a wedge from 100 yards. It put him in the lead at 6 under but he fell back with three bogeys and a double on the back nine.

Key statistic: The score of 206 is the same score that led the U.S. Open in 1988 (Curtis Strange), the last time it was at The Country Club.

Quotable: “Honestly, it was one of the most amazing moments of my entire life.” —Bradley, a hometown favorite who was serenaded by chants of “Kee-gan, Kee-gan, Kee-gan” as he walked up the 18th fairway.

Sunday television (EDT): 10 a.m.- noon, USA; noon-7 p.m., NBC.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.