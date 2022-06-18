RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: Keep talking to Putin
Two from Kara lift Orlando City to 2-1 victory over Dynamo

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 10:03 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored twice to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Kara’s game-winner came in the 58th minute to put Orlando (7-5-4) on top 2-0. Mauricio Pereyra assisted. Kara gave Orlando City the early lead with a goal in the 25th minute, assisted by Pereyra and Facundo Torres.

Sebastian Ferreira scored for the Dynamo (5-7-3) in the 59th minute.

Pedro Gallese saved four of the five shots he faced for Orlando. Steve Clark saved five of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Orlando plays on the road on Friday against Cincinnati. The Dynamo will host the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

