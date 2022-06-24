SUPREME COURT NEWS: Md. officials react to gun ruling | If Roe falls, some DAs won't enforce anti-abortion laws | Religious schools must get Maine aid | Gun rights expand, nation divided
Tsitsipas to face Bautista Agut in Mallorca final

The Associated Press

June 24, 2022, 12:57 PM

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final of the Mallorca Championships after beating Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets on Friday.

The second-seeded Tsitsipas saved all three break points he faced to beat Bonzi of France 6-4, 6-4. The final will the first on grass at tour level for the Greek.

Tsitsipas will face Roberto Bautista Agut after the Spaniard beat Antoine Bellier 7-6 (5), 6-2. On Thursday Bautista Agut upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.

Tsitsipas, ranked sixth, will be seeking his second title of the season after defending his Monte Carlo title in April.

Tsitsipas said that win or lose the final, he believes he has had ideal preparation for Wimbledon next week.

“I have played a final a week before a Grand Slam before,” he said. “It was the year I made the final at Roland Garros, in Lyon. It worked out pretty well to have that final and consistency of matches.”

