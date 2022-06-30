Tour de France Stages

July 1 — Stage 1: Copenhagen, Denmark, individual time-trial, 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) July 2 — Stage 2: Roskilde, Denmark_Nyborg,…

July 1 — Stage 1: Copenhagen, Denmark, individual time-trial, 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles)

July 2 — Stage 2: Roskilde, Denmark_Nyborg, Denmark, flat, 202.5 (125)

July 3 — Stage 3: Vejle, Denmark_Sonderborg, Denmark, flat, 182 (113)

July 5 — Stage 4: Dunkirk (France)_Calais, hilly, 171.5 (106)

July 6 — Stage 5: Lille Metropole_Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut, hilly, 153.7 (95)

July 7 — Stage 6: Binche_Longwy, hilly, 219.9 (136)

July 8 — Stage 7: Tomblaine_La Super Plance des Belles Filles, mountain, 176.3 (109)

July 9 — Stage 8: Dole_Lausanne, hilly, 186.3 (115)

July 10 — Stage 9: Aigle_Chatel Les Portes Du Soleil, mountain, 192.9 (119)

July 12 — Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes Du Soleil_Megeve, hilly, 148.1 (92)

July 13 — Stage 11: Ablertville_Col Du Granon Serre Chevalier, mountain, 151.7 (94)

July 14 — Stage 12: Braincon_Alpe d’Huez, mountain, 165.1 (102)

July 15 — Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans_Saint-Etienne, flat, 192.6 (119)

July 16 — Stage 14: Saint-Etienne_Mende, hilly, 192.5 (119)

July 17 — Stage 15: Rodez_Carcassonne, flat, 202.5 (125)

July 19 — Stage 16: Carcassonne_Foix, hilly, 178.5 (110)

July 20 — Stage 17: Saint Gaudens_Peyragudes, mountain, 129.7 (80)

July 21 — Stage 18: Lourdes_Hautacam, mountain, 143.2 (89)

July 22 — Stage 19: Castelnau_Magnoac-Cahors, flat 188.3 (117)

July 23 — Stage 20: La Capelle_Marival-Rocamadour, individual time-trial, 40.7 (25)

July 24 — Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena_Paris Champs-Elysees, flat, 115.6 (71)

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.