Home » Sports » Tottenham signs midfielder Yves…

Tottenham signs midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 11:19 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham strengthened its midfield options ahead of the team’s return to the Champions League by signing Mali international Yves Bissouma from fellow English Premier League club Brighton on Friday.

Tottenham announced the signing without disclosing a fee. British media said Bissouma was costing an initial 25 million pounds ($30.5 million).

Bissouma has played for Brighton since 2018 after joining from Lille, making 123 appearances in all competitions.

His arrival provides competition in central midfield for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp.

