Toral’s HR in 9th helps FSU beat UCLA 5-3 in Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA and 5-3 on Friday in the Seminoles’ 44th straight regional appearance.

Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State (34-23) a 3-0 lead in the first game of the Auburn Regional. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead.

Florida State starter Parker Messick (7-5) allowed just two earned runs in five innings while striking out four. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1 2/3 innings of work.

The Bruins (38-23) had two runners with one out in the eighth but only scored one on a wild pitch to get within 4-3.

UCLA starter Max Rajcic (8-5) allowed four earned runs on just five hits through six innings.

